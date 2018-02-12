Mercy girls extend basketball win streak

Photo By Michael Alexander Our Lady of Mercy High School senior guard, Eboni Winston (#15), attacks the center of the Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy defense during the first half of their Feb. 2 game. Winston was the team’s second leading scorer with 15 points, as Mercy completed its regular season schedule with a 58-38 win.

FAYETTEVILLE—With a 58-38 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy of McDonough on Feb. 2, Our Lady of Mercy High School girls extended their winning streak to four games to complete their regular season schedule.

Senior captain and Florida State University commit, Morgan Jones, led the team in scoring with 23 points. She also had 20 rebounds, three assists and seven blocked shots. Senior guard Eboni Winston was the second leading scorer with 15 points.

Our Lady of Mercy enters this week’s regional playoffs with a record of 19-2.