Fayetteville
Mercy girls extend basketball win streak
Published February 12, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE—With a 58-38 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy of McDonough on Feb. 2, Our Lady of Mercy High School girls extended their winning streak to four games to complete their regular season schedule.
Senior captain and Florida State University commit, Morgan Jones, led the team in scoring with 23 points. She also had 20 rebounds, three assists and seven blocked shots. Senior guard Eboni Winston was the second leading scorer with 15 points.
Our Lady of Mercy enters this week’s regional playoffs with a record of 19-2.