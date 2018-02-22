Holy Spirit Prep boys swim their way to the state championship

Photo Courtesy of Holy Spirit Preparatory School After winning the 2018 Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA state champion, Holy Spirit Preparatory School swim team members (l-r) Andres Murcia, Adam Marshall, Gavin Marshall, Will Stinnett, Conner McKittrick, Hector Padilla, Jackson Lehmann and Matthew Zdrahal share a moment of triumph.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—The Holy Spirit Preparatory School boys swim team won the 2018 Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA state swim meet Jan. 27 at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. The team finished three points ahead of second-place Augusta Preparatory Day School.

It was a significant feat for a couple of reasons. Holy Spirit Prep was not only making its debut appearance at the state meet, but this was the revival season for the school’s swim program. There had been a team in the past, but the program went dormant for more than five years.

“It felt awesome,” said 10th-grader Will Stinett, regarding the championship win. “All of the hard work and early morning practices were worth it.”

Stinett placed first in the individual 200-yard freestyle, and he was a member of the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams that finished in second place.

“With this year being the revival of the swim program at Holy Spirit Prep, it was a big accomplishment, not only for us as a team, but also for the whole school,” said junior Conner McKittrick.

McKittrick participated in three individual events and was a member of two different relay teams.

Star Brackin is the head coach, and Faith Rummelsburg is the assistant coach of the team.