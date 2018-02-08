Photo By Michael Alexander (Front row, l-r) Rep. Chuck Martin of Alpharetta’s District 49; Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity High School head football coach; Rep. Betty Price of Roswell’s District 48; Brian Marks, Blessed Trinity principal; Gov. Nathan Deal; Ricky Turner, Blessed Trinity athletic director; State Senator John Albers of Roswell’s District 56; Rep. Jan Jones of Milton’s District 47, Speaker Pro-Tempore; running backs coach Michael Henry and trainer Erin Walker pose for a photo with other coaches, trainers and 68 members of the team.

Atlanta Blessed Trinity honored at the Capitol By MICHAEL ALEXANDER, Staff Photographer | Published February 8, 2018

ATLANTA–Sixty-eight members of the Blessed Trinity High School state championship football team joined Ricky Turner, athletic director; Tim McFarlin, head football coach; Brian Marks, principal, and a host of other coaches and trainers during a Jan. 24 visit to the Georgia State Capitol.

After presenting a Blessed Trinity High School state championship T-shirt to Gov. Nathan Deal, they took a group photo with the him on the south, interior steps of the Capitol.

On the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives, Rep. Betty Price, of Roswell’s District 48, presented House Resolution 889 to Coach McFarlin, commending the Roswell Catholic high school’s football team for winning the 2017 Class AAAA state football championship.

From there they went to the floor of the State Senate, where Senator John Albers, of Roswell’s District 56, acknowledged the presence of the Blessed Trinity High School football team on the floor and in the upper gallery of the State Senate chambers. He sponsored Senate Resolution 598, which recognized Blessed Trinity for defeating the top four ranked teams in the state on its way to capturing the 2017 state title.

Before returning to school, they took a tour of the Georgia Capitol Museum and had lunch at The Varsity.

Blessed Trinity will begin defending its state title as they go on the road to face St. Pius X High School, Atlanta, Aug. 17.