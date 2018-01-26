Youth in Mission grants mission scholarships

Facebook

MARIETTA—Youth in Mission, a Catholic Foundation of North Georgia-sponsored charity, recently presented $20,000 in scholarships toward the 2018 travel fees of 36 young missionaries.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory attended and blessed the youth and their mission trips at the sixth annual Youth in Mission Scholarships Presentation on Dec. 16, 2017, at St. Joseph Church in Marietta. Families, mission representatives, youth ministers, major supporters, Youth in Mission officers and board members attended the program.

Youth in Mission is a nonprofit corporation that helps teens and young adults who desire to serve Christ in mission fields, but struggle with the expensive costs to get there. Donations, corporate sponsors and fundraisers, including T-shirt and wristband sales, fund the charity.

Youth in Mission volunteers appear at Life Teen’s monthly XLT events and local youth ministry mission meetings, encouraging young people to apply for funding toward their individual upcoming mission trips.

The Youth in Mission scholarship recipients included: Ralph Abano, Georgia Tech Catholic Center, Atlanta; Ana Correa, Prince of Peace Church, Flowery Branch; Sammy Paredes, St. Ann Church, Marietta; Kirsten McNamara, Transfiguration Church, Marietta; Sage Bischoff, Family Missions Company; Maria Mesa, Fellowship of Catholic University Students; Emily Jackson and David Barreto, Life Teen Missions; Maddie Lynch, Pinecrest Academy, Cumming; Siobhan Davenport, St. Thomas More Church, Decatur; Grace Berg, St. Pius X High School, Atlanta; Luis Jaime, St. Joseph Church, Marietta; Ethan Baker and Sam Roberson, St. Joseph Church, Athens; and Brenlee Kitchens, “To The Nations” Missionary Group.

Youth in Mission requests prayers and support to continue helping youth serve in the mission fields. All proceeds go to Youth in Mission scholarships and are tax-deductible.