St. Jude’s parish mission welcomes noted healer

SANDY SPRINGS—St. Jude the Apostle Church will host a special parish mission, Jan. 29-31, with St. Clare Sister Briege McKenna, OSC, a noted healer. Vincentian Father Kevin Scallon, CM, will also be featured. The mission theme is “The Way, the Truth and the Life.”

Monday’s theme is “Reconciliation” with Mass and talk at 10 a.m., as well as the talk and penance evening at 7 p.m. Tuesday’s theme is “The Priesthood and the Eucharist” with Mass and talk at both 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday’s theme is “Eucharistic Healing” with Mass and talk at both 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The eucharistic healing service will be during the Wednesday evening mission only.

Sister Briege was born in Ireland and entered the Sisters of St. Clare at the age of 15. Following her final vows and after suffering for more than three years with rheumatoid arthritis, she was transferred to her community in Tampa, Florida, with the hope that the sunshine would relieve her suffering. At the age of 24, Sister Briege was miraculously healed during the celebration of the Eucharist and sometime later received, in prayer, the gift of healing for which she has become widely known.

Her book, “Miracles Do Happen,” has been translated into many languages. Since 1985 Sister Briege has been ministering to priests and lay congregations in collaboration with Father Scallon.

St. Jude the Apostle Church is located at the corner of Glenridge Drive and Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs. Please use 705 Spalding Drive for navigation and enter on Spalding Drive.