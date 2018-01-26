St. Anthony Church to hold healing mission

Facebook

BLUE RIDGE—St. Anthony Church in Blue Ridge will host Augustinian Father Albert MacPherson, of the Augustinian Healing Ministry, during a Jan. 28-Jan. 31 mission.

Father MacPherson will also preach at the weekend Masses at the parish on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., preceding the mission days. The church is located at 967 East Main St., Blue Ridge.

The mission begins on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. with prayer and supplication. On Monday, Jan. 29, Father MacPherson will celebrate Mass at 7 p.m. followed by the sacrament of reconciliation.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 30-31, Father MacPherson will celebrate Mass at 7 p.m., following with prayer services for healing.

Father MacPherson began full-time healing ministry in 1983 after 14 years experience in spiritual renewal work, including 10 years of pastoral experience in parishes in Ontario, New York and Florida. He was born in Nova Scotia in 1941 into a family of 13 children. Ordained to the priesthood in 1974, Father MacPherson graduated with a degree in theological studies at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Father MacPherson is a member of the Association of Christian Therapists.

For more than 26 years, Father MacPherson has ministered in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. Thousands have been helped spiritually, psychologically and physically through his healing ministry.