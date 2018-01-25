Order of Malta to have anointing Mass Feb. 10

Facebook

ATLANTA—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will celebrate the anointing Mass of the Order of Malta, Atlanta chapter, on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta.

The Mass is open to all, but most especially to those who are sick and their caregivers. Assistance will be provided for those with difficulty walking.

Holy Spirit Church is located at 4465 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta.

Following Mass, refreshments will be served in McDonough Hall.

The Atlanta chapter of Malta is sponsored by Holy Spirit Church and is comprised of members of parishes throughout the archdiocese. As part of the Malta charism to provide assistance to the poor, the order hosts the anointing Mass