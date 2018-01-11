National Catholic Schools Week to feature ‘A Day of Giving’

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Va.—Atlanta’s Catholic schools will participate in “Many Gifts, One Nation: A Day of Giving,” an online giving campaign coordinated by the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA).

A Day of Giving will begin Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 9 a.m. and run for 24 hours. The campaign is part of the celebration of National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 3.

Donors will be able to search on the NCEA website for the institutions to which they would like to give.

Diane Starkovich, Ph.D., superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, said all archdiocesan schools were asked to participate.

“Each one of our schools is coordinating its own local efforts through social media, email blasts and other creative endeavors,” said Starkovich. “Several of our schools have released short video clips, some which have been made by current students.”

The superintendent emphasized the importance of supporting this special day of giving.

“Our Atlanta Catholic schools are well-recognized for the quality of our faith and academic programs, and we are hoping that grateful graduates will join us in recognizing the gift of the Catholic education which they received and donate online at whatever level they are able to support,” she said.

Donors can give to as many schools and dioceses as they wish. Graduates who give to the campaign are encouraged to challenge former classmates to do the same.

Starkovich noted that NCEA decided last year that to honor the work that Catholic schools have done for decades it would help graduates reconnect with their communities to show support.

Twenty years ago, St. John Paul II spoke to an audience of Catholic educators in New Orleans, Louisiana, saying, “Yours is a great gift to the Church, a great gift to your nation.”

NCEA, based in Arlington, Virginia, is the largest, private professional education association in the world. The association works with Catholic educators to support ongoing faith formation and the teaching mission of the Catholic Church. Its membership includes more than 150,000 educators serving 1.9 million students in Catholic education.