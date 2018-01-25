Marist Father Seli, who served in Atlanta, dies at 86

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

WHEELING, W.V.—Marist Father William F. Seli died Jan. 11 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Wheeling, West Virginia, after a brief illness. He was 86.

Born July 2, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of John and Emma (Bilovsky) Seli.

He was ordained to the priesthood Feb. 2, 1958, in Washington, D.C., by Bishop Michael J. Keyes, SM.

Father Seli served in teaching and administrative capacities at Marist School, Atlanta, and St. Peter Chanel Catholic High School in Bedford, Ohio. He held a master’s degree in American history from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and Ohio state certification in guidance and counseling from John Carroll University, Cleveland, Ohio.

Father Seli participated in theological and spiritual sabbaticals at the Institute for Continuing Theology Education in Rome, Italy; the Mill Hill Mission Institute in London, England; and the Marist Studies program in La Neyliere, France.

After 14 years in the educational apostolate, Father Seli served 27 years in parochial ministry, including as associate pastor, St. Michael Catholic Church, Wheeling, and as pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta; Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Buckhannon, West Virginia; St. Pius X Church, Bedford; St. Joseph Church, Marietta; St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summersville, West Virginia; and Holy Family Catholic Church, Richwood, West Virginia.

Father Seli retired in 2001 and resided with the local Marist community at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wheeling until 2011. He remained active in various pastoral ministries in a supportive way. He had resided at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home since September 2013.

Father Seli is predeceased by his parents; sisters, Anne Elizabeth Basl and Catherine DiPerna; and two brothers, Robert Seli and Msgr. John Seli.

Surviving are his four sisters, Genevieve Amon, Sister Mary Catherine Seli, SC, Eleanor Hines and Margaret Zohorsky; one brother, Fred Seli; many nieces and nephews; and his brothers of the Society of Mary.

The funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 22 by Father William Rowland, SM, in the chapel at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Marist Community Support Fund, Marist Center, 4408 8th Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20017.