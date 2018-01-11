Archbishop to celebrate Mass for the Unborn Jan. 22

Facebook

ATLANTA—The 29th annual Mass for the Unborn will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 22, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will celebrate the Mass, which is to begin at 10 a.m.

The Mass will be followed by Stand for Life, a roadside witness sponsored by the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Parish and school groups are invited to register for Stand for Life, which will extend a half-mile along both sides of Peachtree Road.

“This year our annual liturgy and roadside witness occur on the anniversary of the horrendous decisions by the Supreme Court in Roe V. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, decisions that have had a devastating impact on our nation for 45 years,” said Brendan Dudley, Respect Life director for the archdiocese. “We commemorate the millions of unborn children whose lives have been taken through abortion, and we seek to provide hope and healing for the millions of mothers, fathers, grandparents and others who have been harmed by a connection to abortion.”

January 22 is also the 2018 Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children as designated by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The Mass includes a commissioning of parish Respect Life leaders.

“Our archdiocesan event is an opportunity for prayer and outreach with the goals of making abortion illegal and unthinkable in this nation, goals that require an increase in respect for life throughout our society,” added Dudley. “We therefore also gather to give thanks and support for the ministry leaders and volunteers who tirelessly serve our community by building up a culture of life.”

A light reception will be held from 12-1 p.m. in the Cathedral’s Kenny Hall.