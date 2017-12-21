Pitch a tent for National Migration Week

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—In celebration of National Migration Week, Jan. 7-14, and in support of the Share the Journey campaign introduced by Pope Francis in September, the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s Justice & Peace Ministries asks parishes to share in the journey of migrants by pitching small tents in front of church buildings with signs proclaiming, “Love Your Neighbor—Share the Journey.”

Kat Doyle, director of Justice & Peace Ministries, said the hope is that parishes will invite other faith communities to join the initiative.

“Imagine all of our north Georgia faith communities pitching tents in front of their places of worship and visibly standing in solidarity with our migrant brothers and sisters, all deserving of dignity and love,” said Doyle.

For nearly a half century, the Catholic Church in the United States has celebrated National Migration Week as an opportunity to reflect on circumstances confronting migrants who flee war, persecution, natural disasters and economic devastation, including immigrants, displaced persons, refugees, children and victims of human trafficking.