Nativity scene gets Georgia Statehouse ready for Christmas

Attending the blessing of a Nativity scene at the Georgia Statehouse were (l-r): Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black; state Sen. Michael Williams; Father Matthew Kaderabek, LC; Leigh Ann Wearne, director of the St. John Bosco Academy Choir; and Ann Witt, chairman of Georgia Nativity Scene Committee. The children's choir performed Christmas songs at the event.

ATLANTA—Legionaries Father Matthew Kaderabek, chaplain of the Lower School at Pinecrest Academy, participated in the fourth annual dedication of the Nativity at the Georgia State Capitol, on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The event was sponsored by the Georgia Nativity Scene Committee.

Ann Witt, chairman of the committee and Pinecrest alumni parent, invited Father Kaderabek to offer the prayer and a blessing of this year’s Nativity, which can be found in the rotunda of the building. After the opening prayer and blessing, Father Kaderabek shared a Christmas message with those in attendance.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black sang “O Holy Night” in bluegrass-style, with the help of a string quartet. State Sen. Michael Williams gave a testimony on how much Jesus was willing to suffer to “save us from our sins.”

The Nativity at the Georgia Capitol is privately funded with the support of the St. Thomas More Society, a charitable organization.