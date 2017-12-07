Marist Father Charles Auguste Othenin Girard dies Published December 7, 2017

ALGIERS, La.—Father Charles Auguste Othenin Girard, SM, died peacefully at Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care Center in Algiers, Louisiana, on Saturday, Nov. 11. He was 81.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1935, in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. He is the son of the late Charles August and Olita (Trahan) Girard and the brother of the late Sophie Girard Mouton.

Father Girard is survived by his brother, John Girard; his nephews, Edmond and Larry Mouton; and Marist Confreres.

He was professed in the Society of Mary on Sept. 8, 1960, and ordained to the priesthood on Jan. 27, 1966. His assignments included Immaculata Seminary, Lafayette, Louisiana, from 1966-1971; Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana from 1974-1976 and 1979 for doctoral studies; De La Salle High School, New Orleans, Louisana from 1976-1978; Marist School, Atlanta, from 1985-1987; and the Society of Mary General House, Rome, Italy, for research on Marist laity and missions from 1987-1999.

Father Girard returned to New Orleans and retired in 2011.

He studied French language at University of Southwestern Louisiana, Lafayette, Louisiana, earning a B.A. in 1957; University of Rennes, France, earning a diploma in 1958 (Fulbright Scholar); Tulane University, earning a master of arts in 1963 and a Ph.D. in 1984.

Father Girard’s significant contributions included transcribing seven volumes of “Letters from the Marist Missionaries in Oceania 1836-1854,” published in 2009 and writing “Lay Marist: Anthology of Historical Resources, 1993.”

A memorial Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care Center Nov. 15. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Nov. 25 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Atlanta. Burial followed at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta.

Contributions in memory of Father Girard may be made to the Marist Mission Fund at www.societyofmaryusa.org.