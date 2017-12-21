Longtime, faithful parish faith leader celebrated

Josie Mitchell, of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur, was honored this fall by the parish for her decades of service to the church. Shown are (l-r): Deacon Jerry Lett, Patricia Lett, Deacon Alfred Mitchell, Josie Mitchell, Clarence Davis and Patricia Davis.

DECATUR—The RCIA Ministry of Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Decatur, honored Josie Mitchell Oct. 22 for more than three decades of service to the ministry.

Because of her tireless witness, many have sought Christ in the sacraments and the parish community is larger and better due to her steadfast ministry, announced the church.

The reception for the faith leader was well attended by parishioners, a number of whom came to the faith through the ministry of Mitchell and the RCIA program.