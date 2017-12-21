‘Live in Peace’ theme of upcoming MLK celebrations

Facebook

ATLANTA—The Office of Intercultural and Ethnic Diversity of the Archdiocese of Atlanta invites all to participate in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations on Jan. 14 and Jan. 20-21, 2018. The theme of this year’s observance is “Live in Peace, and the God of Love and Peace Will Be With You” from 2 Corinthians 13:1. The events will honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as commemorate the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

The events begin on Sunday, Jan. 14, with the young adult “Service and Sips” brunch and service opportunity at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 25 Boulevard, NE, Atlanta. Young adults are invited to attend the brunch and assemble travel hygiene kits for people in need. Donations are welcome.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m., the eucharistic celebration will be held at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will be principal celebrant for this annual Mass honoring Dr. King.

The archdiocesan events will conclude with the youth celebration at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, at St. Peter Claver Regional School, 2560 Tilson Road, Decatur.

Guests to all events are invited to bring canned goods, clothing or cleaning products for donation to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia.