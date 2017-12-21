Knights of Columbus trains others to respond to natural disasters

Facebook

KENNESAW—Nearly 20 women and men graduated from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training offered this fall by the Georgia Knights of Columbus at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Kennesaw. Sal Gullo is the state disaster coordinator for the Georgia Knights.

Among the topics covered in the training are light search and rescue, team organization, disaster medical operations, terrorism and fire safety. The training concludes with a disaster simulation.

The CERT training, offered with the support of the Cobb County Emergency Management Agency, helps citizens to be more prepared in case of a disaster.

The program expanded in 2017 with classes held at parishes in Marietta and Kennesaw. Students earn a certificate at course completion. The classes are offered free of charge. Anyone age 16 or older can take the course.

New class dates will be announced soon. For additional information, visit the Georgia Knights of Columbus Disaster Response Unit on Facebook.