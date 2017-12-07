Deacon Will A. MacDonald, who ministered to Corpus Christi, dies

Facebook

ROME—Deacon Will A. MacDonald of Rome died Sunday, Nov. 12. He was 95.

He was born in North East, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 7, 1922, son of the late Bruce and Marie Spath MacDonald. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Marie Bataille MacDonald in 2007; son-in-law Tom Gutierrez; sisters Helen Kuhn and Zola Smith; and brothers Calvin and Robert MacDonald.

A retired major in the United States Air Force, Deacon MacDonald served in World War II and the Korean War. Following his military service, he was employed as a civil engineer.

He served as a deacon at Corpus Christi Church in Stone Mountain before retiring. In recent years, he had been a communicant of St. Mary Church in Rome.

Survivors include a daughter, Julie MacDonald Gutierrez, Roseville, California; a son, Bruce MacDonald, and his wife, Jan, Silver Creek; a sister, Janet MacDonald, Annapolis, Maryland; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Father Rafael Carballo, pastor, celebrated the funeral Mass for Deacon MacDonald at St. Mary Church on Nov. 17, assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin. Interment followed in Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Church, 911 N. Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161. Condolences may be sent to Bruce MacDonald and family at 19 Pineridge Drive, SE, Silver Creek, GA 30173-2369.