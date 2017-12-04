Celebrations for Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas
Published December 4, 2017
This is the list of celebrations of the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, in the parishes and missions of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.
Find the name of the parish or mission and the schedule of the celebrations, if you need more detailed information; please call the listed phone number.
Misión Católica de Cristo Rey
3349 Briarwood Rd. NE
North Atlanta, GA 30329
404-233-2145 / 404-267-2696
Monday December 11
5:00 p.m. Regional dances
6:30 p.m. Holy Rosary
7:10 p.m. Dance of las Guarecitas
7:20 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady
8:15 p.m. Songs to Our Lady
8:30 p.m. Aztec Dance Cristo Rey
8:50 p.m. Songs to Our Lady
9:00 p.m. Dance of the Old people Michoacán
9:30 p.m. Songs to Our Lady
9:50 p.m. Aztec Dance Mitotilliztli Tonantzin
10:15 p.m. Songs to Our Lady
10:25 p.m. Aztec dance Emmanuel
10:55 p.m. Holy Mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe (Aztec dance will put incense on altar)
12:00 a.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady
Tuesday December 12
5:00 am Mañanitas
3:00 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet
3:45 p.m. Dance and songs to Our Lady
6:15 p.m. Holy Rosary
7:00 p.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Divino Niño Jesús, Misión Católica
4400 Abbotts Bridge Road
Duluth, GA 30097
678-417-7912
Saturday December 9
6:30 p.m. Mass for St. Juan Diego. Offering of roses to Our Lady
Sunday December 10
2:00 p.m. Mass with Aztec dances
3:00 p.m. Traditional food
Monday December 11
6:00 p.m. Arrival of images from different places.
10:00 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady
11:00 p.m. Holy Mass
Tuesday December 12
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
8:00 p.m. Serenade
Our Lady of the Mountains
1908 Waleska Highway 108
Jasper, GA 30143
706-253-3078
Tuesday December 12
4:00 a.m. Procession begins at Roper Park
6: 00 p.m. Holy Mass
7:00 p.m. Food offered after Mass
Holy Cross Church
3175 Hathaway Court, NE
Atlanta, GA 30341
770-939-3501
Monday December 11
6:00 p.m. Procession to end the Novena to Our Lady
7:00 p.m. Celebration
11:00 p.m. Holy Vigil Mass
12:00 a.m. Mañanitas
Tuesday December 12
5:00am Mañanitas
6:00am Breakfast
7:00p.m. Holy Mass
Holy Trinity Church
101 Walt Banks Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
770-487-5352
Monday December 11
9:00 p.m. Rosary and dances
10:00 p.m. Regional food
11:00 p.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady
Tuesday December 12
7:30 p.m. Mass, Apparitions of Our Lady, and dances
9:00 p.m. Reception
Immaculate Heart Mary Church
2855 Briarcliff Road
Atlanta, GA 30329
404-636-1418
Monday December 11
7:00 p.m. Welcome with dances and praise- Discípulos de Emaús choir
8:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and procession with images
8:45 p.m. Blessing of children dressed up as Juan Diego and Lupitas
9:00 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady
9:30 p.m. Aztec dances
10:00 p.m. Songs to Our Lady-Mariachis
10:45 p.m. Reception in Parish Hall
11:30 p.m. Serenade to Our Lady
Tuesday December 12
6:00 a.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady
6: 00 p.m. Holy Rosary
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass and dances
8: 00 p.m. Regional food in Parish Hall
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Basilica
(Basílica Sagrado Corazón de Jesús)
353 Peachtree Street, NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
404-522-6800
Saturday December 9
3:45 p.m. Procession from Parish Hall to church
4:10 p.m. Historic information
4:25 p.m. Bilingual Rosary
4:45 p.m. Children’s Choir
4:55 p.m. Hispanic Choir
5:30 p.m. Bilingual Mass
St. George Church
(Iglesia Católica de San Jorge)
771 Roscoe Road
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 251-5353
Tuesday December 12
5:00 a.m. Mañanitas
8:00 p.m. Holy Mass
9:00p.m. Dances and Apparitions
10:00p.m. Potluck dinner
San Felipe de Jesús, Misión Católica
925 Conley Rd.
Forest Park, GA 30297
404-675-0540
Saturday December 9
4:00 p.m. Sunday Mass in honor of St. Juan Diego
Sunday December 10
5:00 p.m. Mariachi
6:00 p.m. Procession with images
6:30 p.m. Holy Mass celebrated by Bishop Bernard Shlesinger. Directed to the youth.
Monday December 11
6:00 p.m. Procession
7:30 p.m. Holy Mass
8:30 p.m. Apparitions to Our Lady
9:30 p.m. Serenade
11:00 p.m. Mariachi up to 5 a.m.
Tuesday December 12
12:00 p.m. Holy Mass
5:00 p.m. Apparitions
7:00p.m. Holy Mass
9:00p.m. Holy Mass
St. John Neumann Church
801 Tom Smith Road
Lilburn, GA 30047
770-923-6633
Monday December 11
7:30 p.m. Procession and dances
8:30 p.m. Rosary
9:30 p.m. Reception
10:15 p.m. Apparitions
11:11 p.m. Holy Mass
Tuesday December 12
12:00 am Mañanitas
7:30 p.m. Procession and Rosary
8:00p.m. Holy Mass with apparitions
9:00p.m. Reception
St. Jude the Apostle Church
7171 Glenridge Drive, NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
770-394-3896
Tuesday December 12
5:00 a.m. Mañanitas
7:00 p.m. Rosary
7:30 p.m. Holy Mass
St. Joseph Church
87 Lacy Street, NW
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 422-5633
Monday December 11
6:00 p.m. Procession and Rosary
7:45 p.m. Blessing of children dressed up in typical costumes
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass with Mariachi
8:00 p.m. Mañanitas with Mariachi
9:00 p.m. Reception
Tuesday December 12
5:00 a.m. Holy Mass with adult Choir
6:00 a.m. Mañanitas and food
6:00 p.m. Procession and Rosary with dances
6:45 p.m. Blessing of children dressed up in typical costumes
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass with church choirs, then Mañanitas
8:00 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady
9:00 p.m. Reception
St. Steven the Martyr Church
5373 Wydella Rd SW
Lilburn GA 30047
770-381-7488
Tuesday December 12
9:00 a.m. Holy Mass
10:00 a.m. Rosary followed by adoration up to 6:45 p.m.
4:30 p.m. Vespers
6:45 p.m. Benediction
St. Lawrence Church
(Iglesia Católica San Lorenzo)
319 Grayson Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
770-963-8992
Sunday December 10
7:00 p.m. Rosary
7:30 p.m. Youth – Edge
8:30 p.m. Food sale- Tamales, bakery and traditional food
Tuesday December 12
6:30 a.m. Rosary
7:30 a.m. Mañanitas
8:30 a.m. Breakfast
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass
8:00 p.m. Procession to the gym
8:30 p.m. Concert and food sale
St. Francis of Assisi Church
850 Douthit Ferry Road
Cartersville, GA 30120
(770) 382-4549
Sunday December 10
10:00 p.m. Rosary
10:00 p.m. Dances up to 11 p.m.
Monday December 11
12:00 am Mañanitas
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass
St. Patrick Church
(Iglesia Católica San Patricio)
2140 Beaver Ruin Road
Norcross, Georgia 30071
770-448-2028
Monday December 11
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass
8:00 p.m. Procession and dances – Adoration begins in the chapel
8:30 p.m. Rosary
9:30 p.m. Songs to Our Lady
10:00 p.m. Apparitions – Adoration end in the chapel
11:00 p.m. Holy Mass
12:00 a.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady with Mariachi
1:00 a.m. Singing, praying, and dances in the Sanctuary
2:00 a.m. Mariachi in the Sanctuary
Tuesday December 12
1:00 a.m. Singing, praying, and dances in the Sanctuary
2:00 a.m. Mariachi in the Sanctuary
6:30 p.m. Rosary
7: 00 p.m. Holy Mass
8: 00 p.m. Dances and food sale
St. Philip Benizi Church
591 Flint River Road
Jonesboro, GA 30238
(678)510-3059
Monday December 11
6:00 p.m. Children’s Rosary
7:30 p.m. Holy Mass for St. Juan Diego
9:00 p.m. Rosary
10:00 p.m. Serenade
Tuesday December 12
5:00 am Mañanitas
7:00 am Blessing
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass to Our Lady of Guadalupe
Transfiguration Church
(Iglesia de la Transfiguración)
1815 Blackwell Road, NE
Marietta, GA 30066-2911
770-977-1442
Tuesday December 12
7:00 p.m. Procession with dances
7:30 p.m. Holy Mass with mariachi
8:30 p.m. Reception
St. Michael Church
1440 Pearce Circle, NE
Gainesville, GA 30501-2457
770-534-3338
Sunday December 3
7:00 p.m. Novena begins. Holy Rosary and blessing of pregnant women
Monday December 4
7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of commercial workers
Tuesday December 5
7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of mothers and grandmothers
Wednesday December 6
7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of fathers and grandfathers
Thursday December 7
7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of marriages
Friday December 8
8:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of the sick
Saturday December 9
6:00 p.m. Holy Mass
7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of boys and girls
Sunday December 10
7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of people involved in any ministry
Monday December 11
5:45 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass presided by Bishop Bernard Shlesinger
8:30 p.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady up to 1 a.m.
8:30 p.m. Food sale up to 11 p.m.
Tuesday December 12
9:00 a.m. Holy Mass to Our Lady
6:00 p.m. Baptisms in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe
7:00p.m. Holy Mass for immigrants and for peace
8:15p.m. Blessing of children
8:30p.m. Blessing of roses
St. Pius X Church
2621 Highway 20, S.E.
Conyers, Georgia 30012
770-483-7006
Tuesday December 12
6:00 a.m. Mañanitas and dance Tonantzin. Offering of flowers and blessing of images
7:00 a.m. Holy Mass
8:15 a.m. Light breakfast with music and folk dances
8:30 a.m. Holy Mass, regular scheduled in English followed by light breakfast
11:00 a.m. Movie: “Juan Diego message of Guadalupe”
12:00 p.m. Rosary followed by light lunch
2:00 p.m. Movie: “Guadalupe, the miracle and the message”
4:00 p.m. Blessing of icons, offering of flowers and international Rosary
6:30 p.m. Bilingual Mass
7:30 a.m. Candle procession with Our Lady of Guadalupe and folk dances
8:30 a.m. Dinner with dances and musical program
St. Joseph Church
(Iglesia Católica San José)
1775 Haig Mill Road
Dalton, GA 30720
706-278-3107
Monday December 11
11:00 p.m. Holy Mass followed by Mañanitas, dances and food
Tuesday December 12
5:00 a.m. Rosary and Holy Mass in Spanish, followed by Mañanitas and dances
9:00 a.m. Holy Mass in English
12:00 p.m. Bilingual Holy Mass
6:00 p.m. Dances
6:30 p.m. Rosary
7: 00 p.m. Holy Mass in Spanish
8: 00 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady and folk dances
St. Matthew Church
25 Wilkins Road, SW
Winder, GA 30680-1009
770-867-4876
Monday December 11
6:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and exposition of Blessed Sacrament
7:00 p.m. Procession and dances
8:00 p.m. Santa Misa seguida por cena en el salón social
Tuesday December 12
6:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and exposition of Blessed Sacrament
7:00 am Procession and dances
8:00 p.m. Santa Misa, representación de apariciones seguidas por cena
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
(Iglesia Católica Santo Tomas de Aquino)
535 Rucker Road
Alpharetta, GA 30004
770-475-4501
Monday December 11
6:30 p.m. Apparitions and Aztec Dance
7:30 p.m. Homage, songs, dance and prayers to Our Lady of Guadalupe
Tuesday December 12
12:00 a.m. Midnight Mass
1:00 a.m. Aztec Dance and Apparitions
3:30 a.m. Serenade with Mariachis and Aztec Dance up to 5:15 am
5:30 a.m. Holy Mass
6:30 a.m. Breakfast
6:30 p.m. Aztec Dance and Apparitions of Our Lady to Juan Diego
7:00 p.m. Bilingual Mass
8:00 p.m. Food and folkloric dancers
Holy Family Church
3401 Lower Roswell Rd. NE
Marietta, GA 30068
770-973-0038 ext. 818
Monday December 11
6:00 p.m. Rosary to Our Lady
7:00 p.m. Holy Mass
8:00 p.m. Apparitions
12:00 a.m. Mañanitas
Centro Católico del Espíritu Santo
120 Northwood Dr. NE, Ste. B5-8
Sandy Springs GA 30342
Monday December 11
6:00 p.m. Procession
7:00 p.m. Rosary
8:00 p.m. Holy Mass
9:15 a.m. Apparitions
9:45 a.m. Mexican food and dances
12:00 a.m. Mañanitas