Celebrations for Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas Published December 4, 2017

This is the list of celebrations of the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, in the parishes and missions of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Find the name of the parish or mission and the schedule of the celebrations, if you need more detailed information; please call the listed phone number.

Misión Católica de Cristo Rey

3349 Briarwood Rd. NE

North Atlanta, GA 30329

404-233-2145 / 404-267-2696

Monday December 11

5:00 p.m. Regional dances

6:30 p.m. Holy Rosary

7:10 p.m. Dance of las Guarecitas

7:20 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady

8:15 p.m. Songs to Our Lady

8:30 p.m. Aztec Dance Cristo Rey

8:50 p.m. Songs to Our Lady

9:00 p.m. Dance of the Old people Michoacán

9:30 p.m. Songs to Our Lady

9:50 p.m. Aztec Dance Mitotilliztli Tonantzin

10:15 p.m. Songs to Our Lady

10:25 p.m. Aztec dance Emmanuel

10:55 p.m. Holy Mass for Our Lady of Guadalupe (Aztec dance will put incense on altar)

12:00 a.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady

Tuesday December 12

5:00 am Mañanitas

3:00 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet

3:45 p.m. Dance and songs to Our Lady

6:15 p.m. Holy Rosary

7:00 p.m. Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Divino Niño Jesús, Misión Católica

4400 Abbotts Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

678-417-7912

Saturday December 9

6:30 p.m. Mass for St. Juan Diego. Offering of roses to Our Lady

Sunday December 10

2:00 p.m. Mass with Aztec dances

3:00 p.m. Traditional food

Monday December 11

6:00 p.m. Arrival of images from different places.

10:00 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady

11:00 p.m. Holy Mass

Tuesday December 12

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

8:00 p.m. Serenade

Our Lady of the Mountains

1908 Waleska Highway 108

Jasper, GA 30143

706-253-3078

Tuesday December 12

4:00 a.m. Procession begins at Roper Park

6: 00 p.m. Holy Mass

7:00 p.m. Food offered after Mass

Holy Cross Church

3175 Hathaway Court, NE

Atlanta, GA 30341

770-939-3501

Monday December 11

6:00 p.m. Procession to end the Novena to Our Lady

7:00 p.m. Celebration

11:00 p.m. Holy Vigil Mass

12:00 a.m. Mañanitas

Tuesday December 12

5:00am Mañanitas

6:00am Breakfast

7:00p.m. Holy Mass

Holy Trinity Church

101 Walt Banks Road

Peachtree City, GA 30269

770-487-5352

Monday December 11

9:00 p.m. Rosary and dances

10:00 p.m. Regional food

11:00 p.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady

Tuesday December 12

7:30 p.m. Mass, Apparitions of Our Lady, and dances

9:00 p.m. Reception

Immaculate Heart Mary Church

2855 Briarcliff Road

Atlanta, GA 30329

404-636-1418

Monday December 11

7:00 p.m. Welcome with dances and praise- Discípulos de Emaús choir

8:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and procession with images

8:45 p.m. Blessing of children dressed up as Juan Diego and Lupitas

9:00 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady

9:30 p.m. Aztec dances

10:00 p.m. Songs to Our Lady-Mariachis

10:45 p.m. Reception in Parish Hall

11:30 p.m. Serenade to Our Lady

Tuesday December 12

6:00 a.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady

6: 00 p.m. Holy Rosary

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass and dances

8: 00 p.m. Regional food in Parish Hall

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Basilica

(Basílica Sagrado Corazón de Jesús)

353 Peachtree Street, NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

404-522-6800

Saturday December 9

3:45 p.m. Procession from Parish Hall to church

4:10 p.m. Historic information

4:25 p.m. Bilingual Rosary

4:45 p.m. Children’s Choir

4:55 p.m. Hispanic Choir

5:30 p.m. Bilingual Mass

St. George Church

(Iglesia Católica de San Jorge)

771 Roscoe Road

Newnan, GA 30263

(770) 251-5353

Tuesday December 12

5:00 a.m. Mañanitas

8:00 p.m. Holy Mass

9:00p.m. Dances and Apparitions

10:00p.m. Potluck dinner

San Felipe de Jesús, Misión Católica

925 Conley Rd.

Forest Park, GA 30297

404-675-0540

Saturday December 9

4:00 p.m. Sunday Mass in honor of St. Juan Diego

Sunday December 10

5:00 p.m. Mariachi

6:00 p.m. Procession with images

6:30 p.m. Holy Mass celebrated by Bishop Bernard Shlesinger. Directed to the youth.

Monday December 11

6:00 p.m. Procession

7:30 p.m. Holy Mass

8:30 p.m. Apparitions to Our Lady

9:30 p.m. Serenade

11:00 p.m. Mariachi up to 5 a.m.

Tuesday December 12

12:00 p.m. Holy Mass

5:00 p.m. Apparitions

7:00p.m. Holy Mass

9:00p.m. Holy Mass

St. John Neumann Church

801 Tom Smith Road

Lilburn, GA 30047

770-923-6633

Monday December 11

7:30 p.m. Procession and dances

8:30 p.m. Rosary

9:30 p.m. Reception

10:15 p.m. Apparitions

11:11 p.m. Holy Mass

Tuesday December 12

12:00 am Mañanitas

7:30 p.m. Procession and Rosary

8:00p.m. Holy Mass with apparitions

9:00p.m. Reception

St. Jude the Apostle Church

7171 Glenridge Drive, NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

770-394-3896

Tuesday December 12

5:00 a.m. Mañanitas

7:00 p.m. Rosary

7:30 p.m. Holy Mass

St. Joseph Church

87 Lacy Street, NW

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 422-5633

Monday December 11

6:00 p.m. Procession and Rosary

7:45 p.m. Blessing of children dressed up in typical costumes

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass with Mariachi

8:00 p.m. Mañanitas with Mariachi

9:00 p.m. Reception

Tuesday December 12

5:00 a.m. Holy Mass with adult Choir

6:00 a.m. Mañanitas and food

6:00 p.m. Procession and Rosary with dances

6:45 p.m. Blessing of children dressed up in typical costumes

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass with church choirs, then Mañanitas

8:00 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady

9:00 p.m. Reception

St. Steven the Martyr Church

5373 Wydella Rd SW

Lilburn GA 30047

770-381-7488

Tuesday December 12

9:00 a.m. Holy Mass

10:00 a.m. Rosary followed by adoration up to 6:45 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Vespers

6:45 p.m. Benediction

St. Lawrence Church

(Iglesia Católica San Lorenzo)

319 Grayson Highway

Lawrenceville, GA 30046

770-963-8992

Sunday December 10

7:00 p.m. Rosary

7:30 p.m. Youth – Edge

8:30 p.m. Food sale- Tamales, bakery and traditional food

Tuesday December 12

6:30 a.m. Rosary

7:30 a.m. Mañanitas

8:30 a.m. Breakfast

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass

8:00 p.m. Procession to the gym

8:30 p.m. Concert and food sale

St. Francis of Assisi Church

850 Douthit Ferry Road

Cartersville, GA 30120

(770) 382-4549

Sunday December 10

10:00 p.m. Rosary

10:00 p.m. Dances up to 11 p.m.

Monday December 11

12:00 am Mañanitas

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass

St. Patrick Church

(Iglesia Católica San Patricio)

2140 Beaver Ruin Road

Norcross, Georgia 30071

770-448-2028

Monday December 11

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass

8:00 p.m. Procession and dances – Adoration begins in the chapel

8:30 p.m. Rosary

9:30 p.m. Songs to Our Lady

10:00 p.m. Apparitions – Adoration end in the chapel

11:00 p.m. Holy Mass

12:00 a.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady with Mariachi

1:00 a.m. Singing, praying, and dances in the Sanctuary

2:00 a.m. Mariachi in the Sanctuary

Tuesday December 12

1:00 a.m. Singing, praying, and dances in the Sanctuary

2:00 a.m. Mariachi in the Sanctuary

6:30 p.m. Rosary

7: 00 p.m. Holy Mass

8: 00 p.m. Dances and food sale

St. Philip Benizi Church

591 Flint River Road

Jonesboro, GA 30238

(678)510-3059

Monday December 11

6:00 p.m. Children’s Rosary

7:30 p.m. Holy Mass for St. Juan Diego

9:00 p.m. Rosary

10:00 p.m. Serenade

Tuesday December 12

5:00 am Mañanitas

7:00 am Blessing

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass to Our Lady of Guadalupe

Transfiguration Church

(Iglesia de la Transfiguración)

1815 Blackwell Road, NE

Marietta, GA 30066-2911

770-977-1442

Tuesday December 12

7:00 p.m. Procession with dances

7:30 p.m. Holy Mass with mariachi

8:30 p.m. Reception

St. Michael Church

1440 Pearce Circle, NE

Gainesville, GA 30501-2457

770-534-3338

Sunday December 3

7:00 p.m. Novena begins. Holy Rosary and blessing of pregnant women

Monday December 4

7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of commercial workers

Tuesday December 5

7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of mothers and grandmothers

Wednesday December 6

7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of fathers and grandfathers

Thursday December 7

7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of marriages

Friday December 8

8:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of the sick

Saturday December 9

6:00 p.m. Holy Mass

7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of boys and girls

Sunday December 10

7:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and blessing of people involved in any ministry

Monday December 11

5:45 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass presided by Bishop Bernard Shlesinger

8:30 p.m. Mañanitas to Our Lady up to 1 a.m.

8:30 p.m. Food sale up to 11 p.m.

Tuesday December 12

9:00 a.m. Holy Mass to Our Lady

6:00 p.m. Baptisms in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

7:00p.m. Holy Mass for immigrants and for peace

8:15p.m. Blessing of children

8:30p.m. Blessing of roses

St. Pius X Church

2621 Highway 20, S.E.

Conyers, Georgia 30012

770-483-7006

Tuesday December 12

6:00 a.m. Mañanitas and dance Tonantzin. Offering of flowers and blessing of images

7:00 a.m. Holy Mass

8:15 a.m. Light breakfast with music and folk dances

8:30 a.m. Holy Mass, regular scheduled in English followed by light breakfast

11:00 a.m. Movie: “Juan Diego message of Guadalupe”

12:00 p.m. Rosary followed by light lunch

2:00 p.m. Movie: “Guadalupe, the miracle and the message”

4:00 p.m. Blessing of icons, offering of flowers and international Rosary

6:30 p.m. Bilingual Mass

7:30 a.m. Candle procession with Our Lady of Guadalupe and folk dances

8:30 a.m. Dinner with dances and musical program

St. Joseph Church

(Iglesia Católica San José)

1775 Haig Mill Road

Dalton, GA 30720

706-278-3107

Monday December 11

11:00 p.m. Holy Mass followed by Mañanitas, dances and food

Tuesday December 12

5:00 a.m. Rosary and Holy Mass in Spanish, followed by Mañanitas and dances

9:00 a.m. Holy Mass in English

12:00 p.m. Bilingual Holy Mass

6:00 p.m. Dances

6:30 p.m. Rosary

7: 00 p.m. Holy Mass in Spanish

8: 00 p.m. Apparitions of Our Lady and folk dances

St. Matthew Church

25 Wilkins Road, SW

Winder, GA 30680-1009

770-867-4876

Monday December 11

6:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and exposition of Blessed Sacrament

7:00 p.m. Procession and dances

8:00 p.m. Santa Misa seguida por cena en el salón social

Tuesday December 12

6:00 p.m. Holy Rosary and exposition of Blessed Sacrament

7:00 am Procession and dances

8:00 p.m. Santa Misa, representación de apariciones seguidas por cena

St. Thomas Aquinas Church

(Iglesia Católica Santo Tomas de Aquino)

535 Rucker Road

Alpharetta, GA 30004

770-475-4501

Monday December 11

6:30 p.m. Apparitions and Aztec Dance

7:30 p.m. Homage, songs, dance and prayers to Our Lady of Guadalupe

Tuesday December 12

12:00 a.m. Midnight Mass

1:00 a.m. Aztec Dance and Apparitions

3:30 a.m. Serenade with Mariachis and Aztec Dance up to 5:15 am

5:30 a.m. Holy Mass

6:30 a.m. Breakfast

6:30 p.m. Aztec Dance and Apparitions of Our Lady to Juan Diego

7:00 p.m. Bilingual Mass

8:00 p.m. Food and folkloric dancers

Holy Family Church

3401 Lower Roswell Rd. NE

Marietta, GA 30068

770-973-0038 ext. 818

Monday December 11

6:00 p.m. Rosary to Our Lady

7:00 p.m. Holy Mass

8:00 p.m. Apparitions

12:00 a.m. Mañanitas

Centro Católico del Espíritu Santo

120 Northwood Dr. NE, Ste. B5-8

Sandy Springs GA 30342

Monday December 11

6:00 p.m. Procession

7:00 p.m. Rosary

8:00 p.m. Holy Mass

9:15 a.m. Apparitions

9:45 a.m. Mexican food and dances

12:00 a.m. Mañanitas