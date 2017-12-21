Celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe























Juan Diego, played by Adrian Vargas, kneels before Our Lady of Guadalupe, played by Anahi Calderon, during a presentation at Divino Niño Jesús Mission, Duluth, about the apparition of the Virgin Mary on Tepeyac Hill, just outside Mexico City. Photo By Michael Alexander

ATLANTA—In December, parishes and missions across the Archdiocese of Atlanta celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, with Masses, Aztec dances, processions and prayers.

Several hundred people participated in a two-mile procession on the eve of the feast, Dec. 11, at San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park. The event began with prayer at the mission. Nearly 2,000 attended the evening Mass at the mission.

At Divino Niño Jesús Mission in Duluth, parishioners attended a Dec. 12 Mass. A liturgical dance team participated, and actors portrayed St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe for a presentation about the apparition of the Virgin Mary at Tepeyac Hill near Mexico City in 1531.

Many parishes in the archdiocese celebrated by adorning and surrounding Our Lady of Guadalupe statues with roses and other flowers, and held food sales and dinners with traditional Mexican foods.