Celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe

  • Juan Diego, played by Adrian Vargas, kneels before Our Lady of Guadalupe, played by Anahi Calderon, during a presentation at Divino Niño Jesús Mission, Duluth, about the apparition of the Virgin Mary on Tepeyac Hill, just outside Mexico City. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Father Jacques Fabre, background, right center, administrator of San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park, leads a prayer before the procession in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe sets off from the grounds of the mission to streets around the community. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • A Clayton County police cruiser pulls up alongside members of the San Felipe de Jesus Mission dance troupe from Forest Park. Both were preparing to lead a crowd of several hundred people in a two-mile procession, Dec. 11, from the mission through the community in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the eve her feast day. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Throughout the evening people brought Our Lady of Guadalupe votive candles, which were placed on a stand to the side of the main altar at San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Between the main sanctuary and the overflow space in the parish hall at San Felipe de Jesús Mission, Forest Park, some 2,000 people were on hand for the Dec. 11 Mass on the evening preceding the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. That number doesn't account for the additional 2,000 who were either standing outside or came for the post Mass celebration. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Parochial vicar Father Victor Códova González, a native of Mexico, was the homilist for the Dec. 11 Mass on the eve of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s feast day. In his homily Father González said that Our Lady of Guadalupe is the Mother of God, our mother in Mexico and she’s the mother of all people. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Members of Chinelos De Miacatlán Morelos of Norcross perform a liturgical dance after the offertory procession of the Dec. 12 Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass at Divino Niño Jesús Mission in Duluth. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Father Carlos Arturo Quintero, administrator of Divino Niño Jesús Mission, censes the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, at the beginning of the Dec. 12 evening Mass. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • (L-r) Edward and Linda Cervantes and 10-year-old Maria Medina were some of the choir members who provided vocals during the Dec. 12 Our Lady of Guadalupe feast day liturgy at Divino Niño Jesús Mission in Duluth. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Standing with the congregation at Divino Niño Jesús Mission, Duluth, during the intercessory prayers, two-year-old Camilo Reyes holds the hand of his mother, Estrella, as he is held by his father David. Also joining them on the pew are Camilo’s grandparents, Augustin, far right, Luz Maria. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • Bearing images of Our Lady of Guadalupe on the back of their jackets, members of Grupo de Danza Folklorica Mexicana Tonalli of Athens dance in the direction of the shrine to the Blessed Virgin. Photo By Michael Alexander
  • A statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe rests on a pedestal to the side of the main altar at San Felipe de Jesús Mission, Forest Park, several feet above the congregation, in view by all. Photo By Michael Alexander

Celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe

Published December 21, 2017  | En Español

ATLANTA—In December, parishes and missions across the Archdiocese of Atlanta celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of the Americas, with Masses, Aztec dances, processions and prayers.

Several hundred people participated in a two-mile procession on the eve of the feast, Dec. 11, at San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park. The event began with prayer at the mission. Nearly 2,000 attended the evening Mass at the mission.

At Divino Niño Jesús Mission in Duluth, parishioners attended a Dec. 12 Mass. A liturgical dance team participated, and actors portrayed St. Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe for a presentation about the apparition of the Virgin Mary at Tepeyac Hill near Mexico City in 1531.

Many parishes in the archdiocese celebrated by adorning and surrounding Our Lady of Guadalupe statues with roses and other flowers, and held food sales and dinners with traditional Mexican foods.