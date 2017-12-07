Catholic-Orthodox Ecumenical Gathering to have Christmas focus

Facebook

ATLANTA—The Catholic and Orthodox communities will gather Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Road, NE, Atlanta. All are welcome to attend.

The theme of the Catholic-Orthodox Ecumenical Gathering will be “Was Jesus Born on Dec. 25? And Why This Matters.” Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory and His Eminence Alexios, Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Atlanta, will officiate. Keynote presenter will be Father Panayiotis Papageorgiou, pastor of Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Marietta.

Priests and deacons are invited to vest and process. Parish groups are encouraged to attend and to focus on Christmas as a unifying event for all Christians. There will be a reception in the parish hall immediately after the service.