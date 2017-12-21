Atlanta youth join with thousands at national Catholic celebration

Over 180 youth and adults from six parishes and one high school in the Atlanta Archdiocese attended the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis in November. The event gathered about 25,000 young people from around the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—A delegation of 187 members from the parishes of Transfiguration, Marietta; Holy Trinity, Peachtree City; St. Oliver Plunkett, Snellville; Corpus Christi, Stone Mountain; St. Michael, Gainesville; St. Philip Benizi, Jonesboro; and Notre Dame Academy attended the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis in November.

About 25,000 young people from across the country attended the event.

“I’ve brought this new sense of confidence in Jesus home with me in hopes to help others struggling with the same fears I’ve had (and) still deal with today. NCYC 2017 is the first time in a long time, if not ever, I have fully given myself to God,” wrote Kristen McNamara, of Transfiguration.

She said, “My heart is overflowing with such a joy that can only be described by sitting in a stadium filled with 25,000 others just like you while singing praises at the top of your lungs like there’s no tomorrow. (It’s) a feeling so powerful, God’s love pours out through us in our words and actions.”