Student essays win top prizes for Veterans Day

(L-r) Our Lady of Victory School students Mandy Tolman, Colin Malally and Jake Whatley, stand with teachers and family after they are recognized for their award-winning Veteran Day essays.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

TYRONE—Three students from Our Lady of Victory School, Tyrone, earned the top spots at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competition for Georgia VFW Post 9949.

Colin Malallay, Mandy Tolman and Jake Whatley earned first, second and third place, respectively.

The students were among 109 other entries from 11 public and private schools in the Fayette County area. The three scholars will compete at the district level.

The students read the winning essays at Our Lady of Victory’s annual Veteran’s Day Prayer Service for service and family members.

This year’s theme asked students to consider “America’s Gift to My Generation.” The national winner will receive a $5,000 reward, presented during the 2018 VFW Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.