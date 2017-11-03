St. Peter Chanel Knights’ race benefits special needs charities

Runners of all levels of experience are welcome to participate in the fourth annual 5K, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus of St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell on Nov. 18.

ROSWELL—The Knights of Columbus of St. Peter Chanel Church, Council 13217, will have its fourth annual 5K run/walk event on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The chip-timed 5K will raise funds for Special Olympics Georgia and other special needs charities of the St. Peter Chanel Knights. The run is a USATF certified course and takes place on the campus of Blessed Trinity High School, adjacent to St. Peter Chanel Church, at 11330 Woodstock Road, Roswell.

Last year’s 5K raised more than $22,000 for charity and was attended by some 500 participants. Organizers are asking for the continued support of Atlanta area residents to help make the event a growing success.

The event is open to all who wish to participate as either runners or walkers, advanced, intermediate or casual.

The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. with onsite check-in beginning at 6:30 a.m. All participants will receive a long sleeve technical shirt. A pre race warm up will be held. A free kids run will take place at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented to overall and age group place finishers.