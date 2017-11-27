St. Monica to offer Fatima-themed Advent mission

Facebook

DULUTH—St. Monica Church will have its Advent parish mission, marking the Fatima centennial, Nov. 27-29 at 7 p.m. each evening.

An abridged version of the program will be offered each day at 10 a.m. The church is located at 1700 Buford Highway, Duluth.

The presenter of the mission will be Father Wade Menezes, CPM, who will share Our Lady of Fatima’s timeless message for all of humanity. Father Menezes was ordained in 2000 and has served as chaplain-in-residence at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament of Our Lady of the Angels Monastery in Hanceville, Alabama.

The sacrament of reconciliation will be offered Monday and Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s program will be “A Message of Faith.” Tuesday’s topic will be “A Message for the Culture,” and Wednesday’s presentation, part of the 7 p.m. Mass, will be “Living the Message.”