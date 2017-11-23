Middle-schoolers work on behalf of pro-life issues

Facebook

LILBURN—St. John Neumann Regional School students, who are members of the pro-life club “Students for Life!,” are registered with the national Students for Life association.

The club is being revived at the Lilburn school. The student group is moderated by Linda Totino, religion coordinator; Mary Lou Schwaner, religion and music teacher; and parent Teresa Sullivan.

The group’s purpose is to promote awareness of the “culture of life” at the school and instill the confidence in students to become pro-life leaders.

Students lead activities such as a “baby shower” to benefit Birthright of Atlanta with handcrafted baby blankets, Christmas caroling and visiting residents of a local nursing home. They also plan to attend the annual Mass for the Unborn and Stand for Life at the Cathedral of Christ the King Jan. 22, 2018, among other activities.

Totino said the students also learn to share the pro-life message in fun ways, with sidewalk chalk drawings and pro-life T-shirt day. In the past, club members assisted with parish pro-life campaigns, sending notes to lawmakers, she said.