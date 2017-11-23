Community Thanksgiving service offers time for collective prayer

Children follow adults waving streamers over the congregation, as they lead the opening procession into and around the sanctuary during the gathering hymn at the Alpharetta Thanksgiving service. Photo By Michael Alexander

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ALPHARETTA—St. Thomas Aquinas Church hosted the ninth annual Alpharetta Community Thanksgiving Service the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Five other houses of worship participated in the night of prayer, music and messages of unity. Members of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, The Bahá’í Community of Alpharetta, the Islamic Center of North Fulton, and St. James United Methodist Church joined St. Thomas Aquinas parishioners for the service.

Highlights included a banjo piece by Msgr. Dan Stack, pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas, a message from Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle, and songs presented by the Hispanic Children’s Choir.

Claudia Lopez of Centro Familiar Cristiano read from Isaiah 32, “Justice will bring about peace and the effect of justice will be calm and security forever. My people will live in peaceful country, in secure dwellings and quiet resting places.”

A collection was taken for North Fulton Community Charities.