Atlanta Catholic singer has new album

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

ATLANTA—Local singer Elyse O’Kane released her second album, “A Time to Heal.”

The project was completed with the assistance of two Catholic musicians in Atlanta, Mary Welch Rogers, of the Cathedral of Christ the King, who produced the album, and Ed Bolduc, of St. Ann Church in Marietta, who wrote choral and musical arrangements and played keyboard.

O’Kane described the music as “meditative, peaceful and brings listeners into the presence of God.”

The CD can be purchased at her website: www.elyseokanemusic.com.