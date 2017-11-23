Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

Atlanta

Atlanta Catholic singer has new album

Published November 28, 2017

Catholic singer Elyse O’Kane recently released her second album, “A Time to Heal,” with the help of fellow musicians Mary Welch Rogers and Ed Bolduc.

ATLANTA—Local singer Elyse O’Kane released her second album, “A Time to Heal.”

The project was completed with the assistance of two Catholic musicians in Atlanta, Mary Welch Rogers, of the Cathedral of Christ the King, who produced the album, and Ed Bolduc, of St. Ann Church in Marietta, who wrote choral and musical arrangements and played keyboard.

O’Kane described the music as “meditative, peaceful and brings listeners into the presence of God.”

The CD can be purchased at her website: www.elyseokanemusic.com.