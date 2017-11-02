Archbishop Gregory: ‘We are still becoming a nation that practices what it preaches’

Facebook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory was the featured speaker in a public lecture series sponsored by the St. Anselm Institute for Catholic Thought on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. The lecture, on the topic of race, was given Oct. 23, and entitled, “Seeing with the Eyes of Christ.”

The St. Anselm Institute, founded in 2000, is a voluntary organization of Catholic faculty and others dedicated to promoting the Catholic intellectual tradition at the University of Virginia and beyond.

The lecture can be read in its entirety here.