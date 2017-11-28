Anti-Defamation League honors members of Marist School community

Facebook

ATLANTA—Marist School students and a faculty member were recently recognized for their work with the Anti-Defamation League.

Juniors Luis Bowen and Lauren Jennings were selected as Lynne & Howard Halpern Atlanta delegates for the Anti-Defamation League’s 18th annual Grosfeld Family National Youth Leadership Mission to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

Bowen and Jennings are part of a group of nine ethnically, religiously and racially diverse high school students from the Atlanta area who participated in the Youth Mission Nov. 5-8. The students examined the issue of intolerance in America.

The centerpiece of the Youth Mission was a visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to explore the current issues of extremism and bigotry. The student delegations also had the unique opportunity to hear personal stories of Holocaust survivors and current day civil rights leaders.

Marist School history teacher Brendan Murphy was awarded the 2017 Anti-Defamation League Abe Goldstein Human Relations Award at the ADL’s Community of Respect Dinner Nov. 2. The award, created by the ADL Southeast Region in 1966, honors individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to the cause of social justice and epitomize involvement and concern for the welfare of the community.

In 2016, Murphy was named Distinguished Educator of the Year by the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust for his World History and Holocaust seminar.