‘Repairing the World’ honors Nostra Aetate anniversary

ATLANTA—Oct. 28, marks the 52nd anniversary of “Nostra Aetate,” the Second Vatican Council document that transformed the Catholic Church’s approach to Judaism after centuries of troubled relations.

To commemorate the anniversary, the American Jewish Committee Atlanta Regional Office and the Archdiocese of Atlanta will host a community event, “Repairing the World: Understanding Our Shared Responsibility,” on Thursday, Oct. 26. The event will be at The Temple in Midtown, 1589 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Latin for “In Our Time,” “Nostra Aetate” repudiated the centuries-old deicide charge against all Jews, stressed the religious bond shared by Jews and Catholics, clarified that there is no supersession of Judaism by Christianity and affirmed the validity of God’s covenant with the Jewish people.

The dialogue and partnership between the archdiocese and the Jewish community continues with events throughout the year for the entire community.

Guest speakers for the evening will be Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, Rabbi Peter Berg of The Temple and leaders from various cultural and faith communities. Attendees will discuss shared challenges, responsibilities and the “call to action” as people of faith.

The event is free, but registration is required. Visit www.archatl.com to register.