Office of Catholic Schools to host town hall meeting

ROSWELL—The Office of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta will hold a town hall meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, to gather input for the office’s strategic planning. All key stakeholders—parents, employees, guardians, parishioners, and more—are invited to participate in this meeting, the third of three taking place this year. This final meeting will be held at Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell, from 7-8:30 p.m. The town hall meetings are intended to gather feedback and ideas, and all are welcome to participate.

According to superintendent Diane Starkovich, the Office of Catholic Schools is building on a research study commissioned last year and working to complete a strategic plan for schools for the next three to five years. The last strategic plan for the archdiocesan schools was developed by The Catholic University of America in 2008.

Starkovich said, “Following last year’s research study, we discovered some misconceptions about Catholic schools, so we know we have some work to do in marketing—that will be one of our key initiatives.”

She said they intend to form the plan around the key areas defined in the National Standards and Benchmarks for Effective Catholic Elementary and Secondary Schools, developed by Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois. These areas include mission and identity, leadership and governance, operational vitality and academic excellence.