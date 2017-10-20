







Bishop Ned Shlesinger was the homilist and main celebrant for the Mass at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Atlanta, on the feast of the Holy Guardian Angels. Photo By Michael Alexander

Atlanta New bishop celebrates Mass at VA Hospital By Michael Alexander, Staff Photographer | Published October 20, 2017

ATLANTA–Bishop Bernard E. “Ned” Shlesinger III made his first visit to the Atlanta Veterans Administration Medical Center, where he celebrated Mass in the chapel to a capacity crowd. The liturgy took place on Oct. 2, the feast of the Holy Guardian Angels.

During the bishop’s homily he asked the congregants if they had a name for their guardian angels. He indicated that “Anthony” was the name he had given his guardian angel years ago.

Bishop Shlesinger was joined on the altar during the Mass by Father John Kieran, a senior priest who serves as a Catholic chaplain at the Atlanta Veterans Administration Medical Center, and Deacon Tom Badger of St. Ann Church, Marietta. Deacon Badger is a U.S. Navy veteran.

Other deacons in attendance, who are also veterans, included Deacon Peter Swan of St. Philip Benizi Church, Jonesboro, and Deacon Michael Roberts, founder and executive director of Warrior2Citizen, a not-for-profit organization in Atlanta that helps military service members, veterans and their families confront the long-term effects of war trauma.

After the Mass, Bishop Shlesinger greeted hospital employees, volunteers and other Mass attendees.

Bishop Shlesinger is a U.S. Air Force veteran who once flew the C-130E Hercules transport plane.