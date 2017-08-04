Taste of Life to benefit housing program for HIV/AIDS patients

Facebook

ATLANTA—Taste of Life 2017 will benefit Living Room of Atlanta, a program working to ensure housing is available for people living with HIV/AIDS.

A food and wine tasting event, Taste of Life will be Saturday, Aug. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Westside Cultural Arts Center, 760 10th St., NW, Atlanta.

According to Living Room, the South has the highest rates of people living with HIV and new diagnoses of HIV/AIDS of any region of the United States. Atlanta ranks fifth for the number of new HIV cases among all metropolitan cities nationally.

Living Room serves as the centralized intake and housing information and referral agency for those with HIV/AIDS in Atlanta and helps more than 1,500 individuals and families each year. Housing is a critical component for those with HIV/AIDS to maintain their health.

Living Room began in 1995 as a part of Trinity Community Ministries. More than 82 percent of its clients are defined as extremely low income.

The seventh annual Taste of Life includes tastings of local craft beers, wines from around the world, and food from some of Atlanta’s most creative chefs and restaurateurs. There is also a silent auction featuring art and access to local venues and sights.

The Sister Mary Jane Lubinksi Homefinder Award will be presented during the benefit. Living Room honors outstanding individuals or organizations showing leadership in addressing homelessness in the name of the Adrian Dominican sister who founded the program.