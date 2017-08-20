Serrans to provide day of recreation for priests

Facebook

MARIETTA—The Serra Club of Atlanta will host the 40th annual Priests’ Day of Appreciation and Recreation on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Indian Hills Country Club in Marietta.

The day of golf, tennis and fellowship will conclude with a social hour, dinner and awards program. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the country club, located at 4001 Clubland Drive.

The support of Serra Club members enables priests to enjoy the event free of charge. The Serra Club is a lay organization of men and women who pray for, promote and affirm vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

The Serra Club, founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1935, has more than 20,000 members in 46 countries. It is named in honor of St. Junipero Serra, an 18th century Franciscan who established many early California missions. The Atlanta club was chartered in 1955.

Atlanta Serrans pray daily for vocations and support seminarians, religious sisters, and priests throughout the year with various activities.

Priests are asked to sign up no later than Aug. 28 for the day of recreation and are to contact Serran Fred Puryear at flpuryear@bellsouth.net for a registration form.

Tickets for lay people who would like to attend the social hour and dinner are $60 each and must be requested by Aug. 28 also. Send check to Serra Club of Atlanta, c/o Fred Puryear, 7084 Stonington Drive, Atlanta, GA 30328.

For more information on the day, contact Patrick Kelley at 404-255-3331.

Lay people may contact Hal Lamb at hallamb@aol.com or visit www.serraatlanta.org for details on joining the Atlanta Serra Club.