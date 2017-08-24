Atlanta Save the Dates Published August 24, 2017

The Green Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 12:15 p.m. at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta. The Mass on the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi honors those who work to sustain the natural environment and all who care for the earth.

The Red Mass for those in the judicial and legal professions will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 353 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta. The St. Thomas More Society organizes the Mass.