Memorial garden at St. Helena offers sacred space

Photo Courtesy of St. Helena Church

CLAYTON—The completed columbarium/memorial garden at St. Helena Church in Clayton was dedicated earlier this year on April 2. Bishop Luis R. Zarama presided at the Mass of dedication, concelebrated by the church’s pastor, Father Pedro Poloche.

Following the Mass, a formal dedication and blessing of the columbarium and garden was conducted at the site. The cremated remains of several parishioners and friends were inurned in the columbarium at that time.

Following the dedication, a reception was held in the Parish Life Center.

The columbarium/memorial garden, located directly behind the church, consists of a stone wall with 150 niche spaces, where the cremains are placed. Each space has a granite faceplate to inscribe the name and birth and death years of the deceased. A water feature is included in the center of the columbarium wall. Landscaping, formal entryway, flagpole with American flag, benches, and pavers fronting the wall complete the garden.

The memorial garden provides St. Helena parishioners and friends with a sacred space in which to memorialize their loved ones who have died. The location, directly behind the church, provides a convenient, tranquil place for inurnment and visitation. The peaceful garden is a space where family and friends can remember those who have meant so much and offers a quiet place for prayer and meditation.