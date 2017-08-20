AACCW members to gather for 61st annual convention

Facebook

PEACHTREE CITY—“Gathered in the Grace of Mary” is the theme of the 61st annual convention of the Atlanta Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women to be held Sept. 22-24 at the Peachtree City Hotel and Conference Center. All women of the archdiocese are invited to attend.

The conference center is located at 2443 Highway 54 West in Peachtree City.

Join the women of the AACCW for liturgies, rosary services, workshops, speakers, fellowship and more.

This year, the members are supporting Catholic Charities and Better Infant Birth. Sunday’s collection will be for Catholic Charities, and women are encouraged to bring baby layette items for Better Infant Birth.

Registration will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and a province of Atlanta meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m., followed by a reception.

The Saturday business meeting begins at 9 a.m., followed by informative workshops provided by AACCW’s spirituality and service commissions. Adoration will be offered from 4-5:30 p.m. Vendors will be on site throughout the day, and entertainment will finish the evening at the banquet.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory is the celebrant for the Sunday morning Mass at 8:30 a.m. A brunch will be held afterwards.

The convention’s early registration deadline is Sept. 1.