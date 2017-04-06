Order of Malta hosts ‘Life is Beautiful’ gala

The Holy Spirit Preparatory School Pro-Life Club and House Leadership stand in front of the Pregnancy Aid Clinic Mobile Unit at the “Life is Beautiful” gala Feb. 23. The gala was sponsored by the Sovereign Order of Malta Federal Association Atlanta Region in support of the metro Atlanta clinic, which helps women choose life for their unborn children.

ATLANTA—The Sovereign Order of Malta Federal Association Atlanta Region sponsored the “Life is Beautiful” Gala Feb. 23 at Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta, to benefit the Pregnancy Aid Clinic.

The Pregnancy Aid Clinic serves metro Atlanta with offices in Forest Park, Roswell and a mobile unit providing lifesaving and life-changing services at multiple locations. The 29-foot traveling ultrasound unit, made possible through funds raised at Malta galas, was on site and open for tours.

In addition to the Order of Malta Knights, Dames and auxiliary, many friends joined in the evening to support the clinic, which provides the opportunity for women to choose life for their unborn children.

Representing the Pregnancy Aid Clinic were guests Marla Brown, chief executive officer; Julie Ostrowski, president; and Diane Duquette, director of development. Kimberly Hanna and Mary Savarese served as co-chairs for the gala.

The event began with a cocktail hour followed by introductions and opening remarks from Lynn Mullaney.

Father Josh Allen, chaplain of the Georgia Tech Catholic Center, shared a blessing before dinner. Msgr. Edward J. Dillon, chaplain of the order, was not able to attend, but sent a warm message via video.

Following dinner, the 160 guests turned their attention to a specially prepared video featuring testimonials from staff, religious leaders, and young women who made the decision to choose life.

Master of ceremonies Butch Elmgren engaged guests to participate in a wine and spirits raffle, as well as a variety of price point opportunities to offer support to the clinic. Students from Holy Spirit Preparatory School’s Pro-Life Club and House Leadership volunteered to process donations throughout the evening.

A record attendance for the evening resulted in another successful gala. The Atlanta Region Order of Malta has raised $500,000 in support of the clinic over the last seven years.

The Order of Malta is honored and humbled to fulfill its mission as Knights and Dames “to care for the sick and poor and defend the faith” through this signature event.