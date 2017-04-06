Holy Week, Easter observances at Melkite Catholic Church

Facebook

ATLANTA—St. John Chrysostom Melkite Catholic Church in Atlanta will be observing Holy Week and Easter with special services every day. The church is located at 1428 Ponce de Leon Ave., NE, in Atlanta.

The schedule, announced by Father John Azar, the pastor, is as follows:

Palm Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m.: Orthros; blessing of palms on the front portico; Glorious Entry into Jerusalem Procession into the church; Divine Liturgy. There will be a procession within and outside the church, weather permitting.

Holy Monday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m.: Bridegroom Service.

Holy Tuesday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m.: Bridegroom Service.

Holy Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m.: Blessing of oil, anointing, commemoration requests and Liturgy.

Holy Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m.: Passion Gospels, procession with the cross and Crucifixion Service.

Good Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m.: Descent from the Cross, procession with the Holy Body, burial service, funeral of Christ and lamentations; procession with the tomb; walking under the tomb; distribution of blessed flowers from the tomb.

Holy Saturday morning, April 15, at 10 a.m.: Blessing of the New Light; victory procession with laurel leaves; Liturgy at the tomb.

Pascha, Easter Saturday eve, April 15, at 10 p.m.: Resurrection Service; Receiving the New Light and Hajmeh/Service of Haste; Divine Liturgy; blessing of resurrection eggs.

Pascha, Easter Sunday morning, April 16, at 10:30 a.m.: Resurrection Service; Receiving the New Light and Hajmeh/Service of Haste; Divine Liturgy; blessing of resurrection eggs; Easter egg hunt for the children.

Christ Is Risen! He Is Truly Risen!

Al Maseehu Qam! Haqqan Qam!

Christos Anesti! Alithos Anesti!

April 17-April 22: Bright Week (no fasting at all).

Sunday of St. Thomas, April 23, at 10:30 a.m.: Divine Liturgy; Baouth Service; reading of the Gospel in various languages.