Ecumenical Good Friday Pilgrimage shines light on the marginalized

ATLANTA—The 37th annual Ecumenical Good Friday Pilgrimage, or Urban Way of the Cross, will be held Good Friday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta.

Sponsored by the Archdiocese of Atlanta Justice and Peace Ministries, the pilgrimage includes an opening reflection by Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory.

Pilgrims are encouraged to gather at 8:45 a.m. at the Shrine. The event concludes at 12 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta. Buses will be available to return participants to the starting point.

The two-mile walking pilgrimage will challenge participants to see those on the margins who are often ignored.

At each of the 14 stops along the way, leaders will provide an insightful reflection on a segment of the population in the Atlanta area that suffers from injustice and relegation to the shadows.

The closing reflection will focus on building the kingdom of God on earth by making the decision to do something about those encountered along the journey.

A break is scheduled at the halfway point. Please bring a water bottle. Water will be provided at the break. The walk is wheelchair and stroller accessible, with some uneven sidewalks along the way.