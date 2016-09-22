Louisiana Bishop Herzog retires; Coadjutor Bishop Talley succeeds him By Catholic News Service | Published February 2, 2017

WASHINGTON (CNS)—Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Ronald P. Herzog of Alexandria, Louisiana. Coadjutor Bishop David P. Talley of Alexandria succeeds him.

The changes were announced in Washington Feb. 2 by Archbishop Christopher Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop Herzog, 74, had headed the 11,108-square-mile diocese in central Louisiana since 2005.

A priest and former auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Bishop Talley, 66, was named coadjutor of the diocese by Pope Francis last September.