Georgia bishops extend St. Patrick's Day dispensation from abstinence Published February 9, 2017

ATLANTA—Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory and Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of the Diocese of Savannah, have issued the following decree on regulations for Lent, which begins Wednesday, March 1:

The Fridays in Lent are days of abstinence. Abstinence obligates one to abstain from all meats and meat products. It applies to all Catholics who have reached the age of 14.

This St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, March 17, 2017. This particular feast is celebrated in significant ways in many parts of Georgia. A dispensation is hereby granted to all Catholics in Georgia from the Discipline of Abstinence on March 17, 2017.