Pinecrest community comes together to feed those in need

More than 750 members from the Pinecrest community served together at the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The boxes packed will feed 585 starving and malnourished children in Haiti and Nicaragua for a year.

ATLANTA—More than 750 Pinecrest Academy students and their families, along with faculty and staff at the Catholic school, served on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta.

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit organization committed to feeding children hungry in body and spirit. Children and adults hand-pack meals specifically formulated for malnourished children, and FMSC ships these meals to distribution partners.

Meals have reached nearly 70 countries around the world. The boxes of goods packed by Pinecrest families will go to Haiti and Nicaragua, locations where students and parents have participated in direct missionary work.

Kathleen Nichols, assistant to the president at Pinecrest Academy, who directs the Family Life program at Pinecrest, and Anne Rice, Pinecrest parent, organizers of the FMSC service project, had originally hoped to get 700 from the school to sign up, a lofty goal for a school of about 820 students.