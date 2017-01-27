Holy Spirit Prep defeats Cristo Rey at home

Photo By Michael Alexander Cristo Rey Atlanta sophomore Jalin Green (#24) tries to get the ball into the low post over the outstretched hands of Holy Spirit Prep’s Ayden Watkins (#4) during the first half of the Jan. 20 game. Holy Spirit won the first meeting between the two teams 71-18.

ATLANTA—Holy Spirit Preparatory School faced a team Jan. 20 much like their own during the years when the Upper School started its athletic program between 2003 and 2005. Its opponent, Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, in its third season of play, went down in defeat 71-18 on the basketball court. Yet it seems likely that a sports rivalry will one day materialize between the two schools, currently separated by eight miles.

Junior George Masslenikov led Holy Spirit with 18 points and nine rebounds. Holy Spirit is under the leadership of second-year coach Greg McClaire.

Cristo Rey Atlanta junior Jalin Green led his team with eight points and five rebounds. Third-year coach Quinton Spencer serves as head coach at Cristo Rey.

Prior to the boys’ Jan. 20 game the Holy Spirit Lady Cougars basketball team, hosted its sixth annual Cougars Care Pink basketball game to benefit Mercy Care, Atlanta.

After a victorious game, the team, along with athletic director Kevin Evans, presented a check for $1,000 to Steve Siler, president of the Mercy Care Foundation.