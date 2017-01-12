Gail Buffong will speak at Magnificat gathering on Jan. 28

Facebook

ATLANTA—Gail Buffong, director of religious education at St. Benedict the Moor Church in Columbus, will be the guest speaker at the Magnificat breakfast for women on Saturday, Jan. 28. All women are invited to come and to be refreshed in faith during this morning gathering at Holy Cross Church, Atlanta.

Born in Trinidad, West Indies, she grew up in a strongly Catholic home, attending daily Mass with her mother, a tradition she still maintains. Very close to the nuns in her parish, she felt God was calling her to religious life, but that desire abruptly ended when her parents divorced. She deeply grieved the death of their marriage.

Gail’s father relocated to Canada, and she followed to pursue a university degree. In New York, she met her husband, Eric, a physician. They had three daughters, Nicole, Alicia and Gabrielle. Eric opened a private practice in North Carolina. Gail served as office manager and as a parish CCD teacher and liturgical minister.

Later, the family moved to Columbus, Georgia, and in 2004 her faith was tested with another family tragedy. By the grace of God, she persevered. Then on Aug. 26, 2006, tragedy struck again. Eric and Alicia were killed in a car accident. Gail’s faith was tested more than ever before.

Her reflection will center on the Scripture in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

The Magnificat gathering begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. It includes a catered breakfast, intercessory prayer, praise and worship led by the music ministry and the speaker’s sharing. The sacrament of reconciliation and the opportunity for individual prayer from a prayer team are available afterward.

Magnificat is an opportunity for women to be renewed and refreshed in the Holy Spirit. In very busy schedules, this is a morning to be immersed in graces only God can provide.

Doors open early. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 9 a.m. Holy Cross Church is located at 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, less than a mile from the Chamblee Tucker Road exit on Interstate 285.

Reservations are $15 and are made in advance. To register, please send your name, address, parish, contact information and a check made payable to Magnificat Joyful Visitation to Debbie DuPont, 315 Rose Court, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Reservations must be postmarked by Jan. 21. No tickets will be returned. Check-in will be at the door for those with reservations only.

Magnificat meals are held four times a year in Atlanta by the Joyful Visitation chapter of this international Catholic women’s ministry.

Priests and religious are invited to attend free of charge, but reservations are requested to plan for the meal. Since the morning is designed to speak to the hearts of women free of distractions, it is respectfully requested that young children not be in attendance.

For more information, please contact Debbie DuPont at 770-696-6216.