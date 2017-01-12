Catholic ethic of life will be lecture topic at Emory Jan. 23

Facebook

ATLANTA—The Aquinas Center of Theology at Emory University is hosting a program on “The Seamless Garment of Life: Exploring the Catholic Church’s Ethic From Birth to Death” on Monday, Jan. 23.

Dr. Cory Labrecque will be the presenter of the 2017 lecture on the consistent ethic of life. The lecture was made possible by the sponsorship of Stephen Crim. Labrecque was co-director of Catholic Studies at Emory University and director of the Master of Arts in Bioethics Program at the Emory Center for Ethics. He earned a doctorate in religious ethics at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and is now an endowed professor at Laval University in Quebec.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in the Rita Anne Rollins Building, room 252. The address is 1531 Dickey Drive, Atlanta.

The event is free but those interested will need to sign up at www.aquinas.emory.edu or contact the Aquinas Center of Theology at 404-727-8860.