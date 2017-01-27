Blessed Trinity goes to the mat against Westminster, Pinecrest

Photo By Michael Alexander In the 152-pound weight class Blessed Trinity sophomore Vincent Baker, top, pins Pinecrest Academy’s Robert Redecker as referee Brad Lowe gives the signal during the wrestling match at the Blessed Trinity gymnasium. Baker has the second most match wins on the team.

ROSWELL—The Blessed Trinity High School wrestling team hosted The Westminster School, Atlanta, and Pinecrest Academy, Cumming, Jan. 17. In a victorious sweep they outscored Westminster 54-15 in the first match and defeated Pinecrest 62-6 in the second match.

The Pinecrest wrestling team, which made its debut in 2015, confronted two more experienced teams as it does in many matches. In its first season under new head coach Mark Schmidt, the team has experienced moments of success in the midst of defeat, and in the process its wrestlers are trying to learn from their mistakes in an effort to improve.

Pinecrest recorded three victories over Westminster in the weight classes of 120 (Joseph Metz), 152 (Robert Redecker) and 220 (Alexander Fabian) pounds. Metz, a freshman who leads the team with 31 match wins and seven losses, was also victorious in his weight class against Blessed Trinity.

Blessed Trinity finished the regular season with a dual meet record of 17-8. With 54 matches under his belt, senior Noah Kile, who wrestles in the 138-pound weight class, leads the team with 43 victories. In the 152-pound weight class sophomore Vincent Baker has a record of 36-4 and in the 145-pound weight class Alex Poma has a record of 32-6.

After a Jan. 28 area traditional match on the road against Marist School, Atlanta, Blessed Trinity and the other teams will begin sectional tournaments Feb. 3.