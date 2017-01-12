Attention Student Athletes Published January 12, 2017

National Signing Day for high school athletes is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Are you a high school senior who attends a parish in North Georgia’s Archdiocese of Atlanta? The Georgia Bulletin would like to acknowledge student athletes of the archdiocese who have signed or will sign National Letters of Intent to play a sport at a college or university.

If you attend a Catholic high school and your school’s athletic office has the information, they will provide it to us.

However, if you attend a public or non-Catholic high school, please send the student’s name, high school, sport, the college or university (with its city and state) the student will attend, the student’s parish and contact information to: malexander@georgiabulletin.org.

Please send the information no later than Thursday, Feb. 2.