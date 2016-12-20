Upcoming MLK weekend to emphasize ‘call to peace’

Facebook

ATLANTA—The Office of Intercultural and Ethnic Diversity will sponsor the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration Jan. 12, 14 and 15. All are invited to attend the events.

The theme for this year’s celebration is taken from Colossians 3:15, “As Members of One Body, You Were Called to Peace.”

The weekend of events begins on Thursday, Jan. 12, with the Young Adult Service Opportunity. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, located at 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW, in Atlanta. Kathy Montag, Catholic Relief Services capacity building specialist for the Archdiocese of Atlanta, will be the guest speaker.

During the evening, young adults will assemble travel hygiene kits for people in need. Travel-sized supplies, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, first aid kits, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, soap and hand-warmers, are needed for the kits. Inspirational messages written on small pieces of construction paper will also be included in the kits. Prior to the event, guests are asked to contribute $5 or provide $5 worth of supplies.

Organizations receiving the kits for distribution to clients will include the St. Francis Table Outreach Ministry of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and the Prison and Jail Ministry of the archdiocese.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m., the MLK Jr. Eucharistic Celebration will take place at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception Church, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta. Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will be the celebrant and homilist for the annual Mass honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The weekend of events will conclude with the youth celebration taking place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at St. Peter Claver Regional School, 2560 Tilson Road in Decatur.

In collaboration with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, the archdiocesan Office of Intercultural and Ethnic Diversity also invites guests to bring canned goods or gently used clothing, which will be collected at all of the events.