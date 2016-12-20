Toccoa parish shares spirit in annual Christmas parade

Members of St. Mary Church, Toccoa, join in the fun of the community’s annual Christmas parade. It was the parish’s first year participating in the event.

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

TOCCOA—St. Mary Church transformed a utility trailer into a Christmas parade float for the parish’s first participation in the annual Toccoa City Christmas parade. The parade went through the downtown area of the North Georgia town on Saturday, Dec. 3. St. Mary’s registered in the civic/church category and competed against other local churches and faith-based organizations. Parishioners entered in the parade in the spirit that participating would serve as an evangelical tool to share their parish with the community.

The parade theme was “Candy Land Christmas.” Religious education students and their siblings decorated the float and rode in the parade while parishioners cheered them on.